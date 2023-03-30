 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt exempts import duty on drugs, food for special medical purposes for personal use to treat rare diseases

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

The import duty waiver will come into effect from April 1.

The government has exempted basic customs duty on all drugs and food for special medical purposes imported for personal use for treatment of rare diseases.

The import duty waiver will come into effect from April 1.

Also, the government has exempted Pembrolizumab (Keytruda), used in treatment of various cancers, from basic customs duty.

Drugs/Medicines generally attract basic customs duty of 10 per cent, while some categories of life saving drugs/vaccines attract a concessional rate of 5 per cent or Nil.