Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt employees testing positive in dope tests to be treated, not sacked: CM Amarinder Singh

The chief minister also said that their identities will not be revealed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday cleared that government employees who test positive in the dope test will not be sacked and will instead be put through a rehabilitation programme.

"Government employees who test positive in the dope test would not be punished or sacked but would be provided treatment, with their identities being kept confidential," Singh said in a statement.

According to a report by News 18, Singh directed the Chief Secretary to lay down guidelines for the dope test of government employees, including policemen.

The decision was taken during a review meeting of the cabinet sub-committee to monitor the progress of the anti-drug campaign initiated by the government.

Singh also called for strict enforcement of drug laws and proper maintenance of facilities for de-addiction and rehabilitation.

The chief minister further said that those who cannot pay for their treatment will be supported by the government. The treatment would be carried out in government facilities.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 05:14 pm

