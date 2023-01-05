 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Govt efforts alone cannot be successful, people's participation required: PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

In his virtual address at the first national conference of water ministers from states, Modi said water should be a subject of cooperation, collaboration and coordination among states and asked them to plan in advance in view of the fast pace of urbanisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined the importance of people's participation in the efforts for water conservation and said the governments' attempts alone cannot be successful.

In his virtual address at the first national conference of water ministers from states, Modi said water should be a subject of cooperation, collaboration and coordination among states and asked them to plan in advance in view of the fast pace of urbanisation.

His remarks assume significance as disputes over water-sharing have lingered among several states for decades.

The prime minister said he thinks that under the MGNREGA maximum work should be done on water as he called for spreading awareness among people for its conservation.

Water is most consumed in sectors such as industry and farming, and awareness should be spread among them, he said, advocating for crop diversity and natural farming.

Modi also urged states to work on waste management and sewage treatment to stop water bodies from being polluted, and said they can use the 'Namami Gange' scheme as a template.