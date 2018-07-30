App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt did tardy job in Assam NRC, should move swiftly to resolve crisis: Rahul Gandhi

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said the NRC was initiated by the UPA under Manmohan Singh to fulfil the commitment made in the Assam Accord of 1985.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today said the BJP government's execution of the highly-sensitive National Register of Citizens has been tardy, leading to massive insecurity in Assam. The government should move swiftly to resolve the crisis in Assam after reports that the names of many Indian citizens are missing in the draft National Register of Citizens, Gandhi said.

The Congress chief also asked Congress members to help maintain peace and help those, irrespective of their caste, religion or group, against whom "injustice" was done in the draft NRC.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said the NRC was initiated by the UPA under Manmohan Singh to fulfil the commitment made in the Assam Accord of 1985.

"However, the manner in which this exercise has been undertaken by the BJP Governments at the centre and in the State of Assam leaves much to be desired," he said.

"There are reports pouring in from all corners of Assam of Indian citizens finding their names missing in the draft NRC, creating massive insecurity in the state. Clearly, after spending close to Rs 1,200 crore, the execution of this critical and highly sensitive exercise has been tardy. The Government must move swiftly to resolve this crisis," he added.

Over 40 lakh people in Assam have been left out from the the NRC, which is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in the state.

The Congress has demanded that government convene an immediate all-party meeting to address the issue.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 07:41 pm

