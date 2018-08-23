Govt depts to go digital in purchase of IT products

Tamil Nadu would soon introduce an online facility allowing government departments to procure computer peripherals and allied services.

The e-market portal developed by the government- owned Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) would 'ensure single-window shopping and transparency in transaction', an official press release said.

The portal, which is under 'testing" would soon be put into service, it said, adding that it would simplify the existing procedure. State IT Minister M Manikandan had, in May this year, announced in the Assembly that the online facility would be rolled out at a cost of Rs 30 lakh.

The portal would facilitate the government departments to procure IT hardware, software and services. The departments can view the products and services available on ELCOT tenders, compare the specification of the products and services, costs and can place the order.

Later, a digitally prepared invoice according to the requirement of a department would be made following which they can get the administrative sanction. The departments can also track the order while the vendors can also update the transaction details.