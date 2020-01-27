App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to evacuate Indians from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba which carried out a detailed review of the situation arising out of outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The government on January 27 decided to prepare for possible evacuation of Indian nationals from Wuhan city in Coronavirus-hit Chinese province of Hubei.

Officials said the External Affairs Ministry will request to Chinese authorities for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan.

Officials said the External Affairs Ministry will request to Chinese authorities for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan.

China is reeling under the coronavirus epidemic which has claimed 80 lives so far.

The officials also said the Shipping Ministry will initiate screening of people at international ports having traffic from China.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.