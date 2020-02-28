App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt curtails expenditure of ministries in March to contain fiscal slippage

The ministry’s directive could affect expenditure plans of laggard ministries, which have huge resource allocations

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Finance Ministry has asked central government departments and ministries to restrict expenditure in March to 10 percent of their Budget allocated for FY20 instead of 15 percent to contain fiscal slippage, Mint reported.

In a letter dated February 11, the Department of Expenditure in the Finance Ministry told departments that the “rush of expenditure, particularly in the closing months of the financial year, shall be regarded as a breach of financial propriety and shall be avoided," citing General Financial Rules, 2017.

The budget division of the Department of Economic Affairs had in December last year wrote to departments asking them to limit their expenditures to 25 percent of budget estimate (BE) in the January-March period against the normal practice of spending 33 percent in the last quarter of the fiscal, the report said.

Close

In case of a reduction in expenditure ceiling in the revised estimate (RE) against BE, the Finance Ministry is said to have directed that expenditure should be restricted to the ceiling indicated in RE.

related news

The website of the Controller General of Accounts has stated that the ministries and departments have spent Rs 21.1 lakh crore in the nine months ended December 31, leaving Rs 5.9 lakh crore (22 percent of RE) available for spending during the three months to March.

In Budget 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed expenditure allocation for FY20 by around Rs 88,000 crore to Rs 27 lakh crore, the report said.

According to the report, the ministry’s directive could affect expenditure plans of laggard ministries, which have huge resource allocations. They are agriculture, housing and urban affairs, human resource development, Jal Shakti, railways, and women and child development, which have spent less than 75 percent of their allocations between April and December.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 12:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.