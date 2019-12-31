App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt creates new Department of Military Affairs, to be headed by CDS

The new department will have under it works relating to the three forces -- Army, Navy and Air Force -- and procurement exclusive to the services, except capital acquisitions, according to prevalent rules and procedures, it said.

The government has created a Department of Military Affairs, to be headed by newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

The new department will have under it works relating to the three forces -- Army, Navy and Air Force -- and procurement exclusive to the services, except capital acquisitions, according to prevalent rules and procedures, it said.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #CDs #Current Affairs #Department of Military Affairs #General Bipin Rawat #India

