Govt crackdown on terror continues: 2 groups banned, 4 individuals declared terrorists in less than a week

PTI
Jan 08, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

The action against the terror groups and terrorists came amidst the repeated assertions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the central government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Representative Image

Continuing its crackdown on terrorism sponsored from across the border, the Centre banned two proxy organisations of the dreaded Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad and declared four individuals terrorists in last four days.

On January 4, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification stating that Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri, a Kashmir-born terrorist who has contacts with al-Qaeda and other global terrorist groups and is engaged in restarting the Islamic State (IS) in India, was declared an individual terrorist.

Aijaz Ahmad, presently based in Afghanistan, is one of the chief recruiters of Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK).

Aijaz Ahmad, who was born in Srinagar in 1974, is a wanted terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir for more than two decades and has started planning terror-related strategies in the Union Territory by building coordination channels between various terrorist groups.

According to the MHA, Aijaz Ahmad is working towards providing traction to militancy in Kashmir and has started the process of identifying people for inclusion in his Kashmir-based network.