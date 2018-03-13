App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 12, 2018 10:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt constitutes Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal

The Union Water Resources Ministry today issued a notification, constituting three-member 'Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal' to adjudicate the dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over sharing the river's water.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Union Water Resources Ministry today issued a notification, constituting three-member 'Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal' to adjudicate the dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over sharing the river's water.

Supreme Court judge A M Khanwilkar has been named as the chairman of the tribunal, being formed as per the January 23 order of the apex court to the Centre in this connection.

Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Indermeet Kaur Kochhar, judges of Patna and Delhi High Courts respectively, are the other two members of the tribunal.

"The Tribunal will have its headquarters at Delhi," the ministry said in a statement.

The Odisha government had moved the court in December, 2016, seeking an order asking Chhattisgarh to stop construction work in projects on the upstream of Mahanadi, saying it had affected the river flow in the state. It had also pitched for setting up of the tribunal.

The tribunal would determine water sharing among basin states on the basis of the overall availability of water in the complete Mahanadi basin, contribution of each state, the present utilisation of water resource in each state and the potential for future development, official sources said.

As per provisions of the Inter State River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, 1956, the tribunal is required to submit its report and decision within a period of three years, which can be extended for a period not exceeding two years due to “unavoidable reasons.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC