you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt constitutes Group of Ministers on J&K

The GoM will suggest various development, economic and social steps to be taken for the two UTs which will come into existence on October 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government on August 28 constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to look into the issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, which has been bifurcated into Union Territories after abrogation of provisions under Article 370.

Government sources said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister for the PMO Jitendra Singh are part of the group.

The GoM will suggest various development, economic and social steps to be taken for the two UTs which will come into existence on October 31, sources said.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #India

