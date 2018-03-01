App
Feb 27, 2018 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt considers giving legal recognition to prenuptial agreements

Maneka Gandhi and the Ministry of Women and Child Development had in 2015 attempted to make prenuptial agreements valid.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is examining the possibility of giving legal recognition to prenuptial agreements, according to a report by The Economic Times.

A high-level meeting will be held in Delhi in the third week of March to discuss the legal status of prenuptial agreements, a source told The Economic Times. 

Representatives from the ministries of home affairs, law & justice and women & child development will attend the meaning. Members of the National Commission for Women are also expected to be present at the meeting.

Prenuptial agreements, common in the West, are rare in India and do not have legal standing here. In the event of a divorce, such agreements help couples protect their assets and earnings, and settle any disputes related to alimony.

Prenuptial agreements can also protect children by clarifying child custody. These agreements need to meet the same conditions as any other contract under the Indian Contracts Act, 1872.

Maneka Gandhi and the Ministry of Women and Child Development had in 2015 said that prenuptial agreements should be made valid.

tags #India #marriage

