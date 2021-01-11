Govt considering use of WhatsApp, other social media platforms for salary communication: Report

The Union labour ministry is reportedly considering using "WhatsApp and other social media platforms" for salary communication, even as concerns related to data sharing and privacy are rising.

According to a Mint report, the draft orders have been placed in the public domain for comments and are expected to be finalised and included in the Industrial Relation (IR) Code Act after a month.

Labour economists and cybersecurity experts told the publication that such a move might enable social media platforms to access financial and social security details of workers.

WhatsApp's new policy has recently received criticism due to concerns over a potential increase in data sharing with its parent company Facebook.

"All payment, including wages, to the workers shall be made by crediting in the bank account of the worker on electronic mode or digital form. Intimation to the payment made to a worker shall be sent to him through short messaging service (SMS) or e-mail or social media communication such as WhatsApp or by issuing a slip," the ministry said in the draft law, as quoted by the paper.

The approved Industrial Relations Code, 2020 is one of the four labour codes passed by the Parliament. The other three codes are the Code on Wages, 2019, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020

Together, the four labour codes merge 44 pre-existing labour laws.

KR Shyam Sundar, a labour economist and professor at XLRI, Jamshedpur told Mint that the draft law leads to violation of confidentiality agreements between employers and employees.

"What the draft standing orders convey is that under law, salary information and salary statements can be communicated through WhatsApp and social media platforms. What the draft fails to convey is how this will provide financial privacy to employees and employers. This will lead to a clear breach of confidentiality agreement in employee and employer relations. This is almost rewriting of confidentiality requirements," he said.