Govt connecting with masses to make them aware about water conservation: Jal Shakti MoS

The government is leaving no stone unturned to connect with the people and make them aware about water conservation, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria said.

Addressing the 27th Water talk organised by the National Water Mission (NWM) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, he said the ministry has started massive awareness campaigns to sensitise people about the judicious use of water and to conserve it.

"The ministry is leaving no stone unturned to connect with masses and to translate the vision of the prime minister i.e. to make water everyone's business," he said.

In the last two years, Kataria said the ministry has started flagship programmes and campaigns like the Jal Shakti Abhiyan-1, the Jal Shakti Abhiyan – ‘Catch the Rain: Where it falls when it falls’.

The minister urged states to conserve rainwater.