Government completes approval process for Advanced Chemistry Cell PLI scheme

The Government of India on March 17 completed the approval process for the advanced chemistry cell (ACC) PLI scheme, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The bids of four companies are likely to get the government’s approval for the ACC PLI scheme, which may include Reliance Industries and Ola Electric.

Reliance New Energy Solar, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Ola Electric, Hyundai Global Motors, Lucas-TVS, Amara Raja Batteries, Exide Industries, Rajesh Exports, and India Power Corp had submitted bids for the ACC PLI scheme.

The Centre is expected to announce the names of the winning bidder early next week.

In May 2021, the Centre had approved the Rs 18,100 crore PLI scheme for domestic manufacturing of advanced chemistry cell also known as battery storage.

While announcing the scheme, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Prakash Javadekar had said: “The PLI for advanced chemistry cell that is battery storage will be of Rs 18,100 crore. It will help in the production of 50 gigawatts of battery storage. We expect Rs 45,000 crore worth of investment - foreign as well as Indian.”

He had further said: “Now as we are producing battery storage, it will help in net saving of the import bill as we are importing all requirement of battery storage and at the same time reflect on our climate-friendly growth path. It will be used in consumer electronics, electric vehicles, advanced electricity grids, solar rooftop, solar power plants, etc. which are major battery-consuming sectors.”

