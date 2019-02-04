App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt committed towards affordable treatment of cancer: PM Modi

On World Cancer Day, the PM also appreciated research on cancer, saying it will go a long way in ensuring a healthier planet.

PTI
Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Monday said his government is committed towards ensuring early detection and affordable treatment of cancer.

On World Cancer Day, the PM also appreciated research on cancer, saying it will go a long way in ensuring a healthier planet.

"Today, on #WorldCancerDay we reiterate our commitment towards ensuring early detection and affordable treatment of cancer. Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat (health scheme) have a strong emphasis on providing quality healthcare and ensuring cancer-free lives," he tweeted.

He hailed all those who are valiantly fighting the disease. "Millions are inspired by their remarkable zeal," he said.

"I also appreciate those researching on aspects of cancer treatment. Their efforts will go a long way in ensuring a healthier planet," he wrote.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 05:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #World Cancer Day

