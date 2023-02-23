 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt committed to sustainable development in the field of green energy: PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

PM Modi was responding to a tweet by Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey which said that electric vehicles under the FAME ll scheme have saved 22.9 crore litres of fuel as well as reduced 33.9 crore kilogram of CO2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is fully committed to sustainable development in the field of green energy.

The prime minister said the government is fully committed to sustainable development in the field of green energy.

Modi will be addressing stakeholders on various announcements made in the Union Budget 2023-24, starting with a webinar on green growth on Thursday.