Govt committed to sustainable development in the field of green energy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is fully committed to sustainable development in the field of green energy.

Modi was responding to a tweet by Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey which said that electric vehicles under the FAME ll scheme have saved 22.9 crore litres of fuel as well as reduced 33.9 crore kilogram of CO2.

The prime minister said the government is fully committed to sustainable development in the field of green energy.

Modi will be addressing stakeholders on various announcements made in the Union Budget 2023-24, starting with a webinar on green growth on Thursday.

The webinar on green growth will have six breakout sessions covering both energy and non-energy components of green growth.

Green growth is one of the seven top priorities of the Union Budget 2023-24 for ushering in the country's green industrial and economic transition, environmental friendly agriculture and sustainable energy.

(With PTI inputs)