App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Govt committed to go the extra mile to ensure people feel safe': Rajnath Singh

Singh said the Mumbai terror attack took place through the sea route, but the government is strongly resolved not to let such incidents to happen in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on September 24 said that the government is committed to go the extra mile to ensure that people feel safe in the country, citing threat from non-state and state-sponsored terrorism.

The country is facing significant challenges from 'non-state' as well as 'state-sponsored' terrorism, Singh said, citing the Mumbai terror attack.

"The government is committed to go to the extra mile to ensure that the people of this nation feel safe and contribute their best towards nation-building. The security at land is strongly linked to security at sea," Singh said at an award ceremony in Chennai to present gallantry and meritorious service medals to Indian Coast Guard personnel.

Close

He said the Mumbai terror attack took place through the sea route, but the government is strongly resolved not to let such incidents to happen in the country.

related news

Singh presented 61 medals to the Indian Coast Guard officers and other personnel in the ceremony.

He announced that the government has taken steps to enhance the President Tatrakshak Medals & Tatrakshak Medals.

The Defence ministry has given its approval for a scroll signed by the President for the PTM & TM awardees, and it has now been submitted to the Prime Minister's office, he said.

Lauding the force, Singh cited the role of the Indian Coast Guard in protecting the maritime boundaries of the country, besides undertaking flood relief and rescue missions and nabbing drug traffickers.

"Apart from saving one precious life every second day at sea, the Indian Coast Guard was actively involved in saving over 4,000 precious lives during the recent flood disaster relief operation 'Sahayata' in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala," he said.

The Indian Coast Guard has emerged as a maritime force to reckon with over the years and it is responding to a multitude of challenges with professionalism and pride, he stated.

It is playing a pivotal role in building synergy and cohesion of efforts among all the stakeholders responsible for ensuring the safety and security in the country's maritime zones, he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Defence Ministry #India #Rajnath Singh

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.