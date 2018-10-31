App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt committed to economic reforms: Narendra Modi

India jumped 23 spots to 77th rank in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business report.

The government is committed to economic reforms to ensure an environment that fosters investments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on October 31 after India climbed in the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking.

"Delighted at yet another rise in India's 'Ease of Doing Business' rank. We are unwavering in our commitment towards economic reforms, which will ensure an environment that fosters industry, investment and opportunities," the prime minister tweeted.
