HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 09:10 PM IST

Govt clears Rs 30,274 cr Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System

Of the 82.15 kms, 68.03 kms would be elevated and 14.12 kms would be underground.

The government Tuesday approved construction of a Rs 30,274 crore worth Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) to connect the national capital with Meerut through Ghaziabad. The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting here.

"The Cabinet has approved construction of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) covering a distance of 82.15 kilometres," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said after the meeting.

Of the 82.15 kms, 68.03 kms would be elevated and 14.12 kms would be underground. The project cost would be Rs 30,274 crore, he said.

Meerut and Ghaziabad are in Uttar Pradesh.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 09:08 pm

#Arun Jaitley #Current Affairs #India #Regional Rapid Transport System #Uttar Pradesh

