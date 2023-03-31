 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Govt clears 26th tranche of electoral bonds; sale from April 3

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI), in the 26th phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through 29 authorised branches from April 3-12, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.

Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, the government on Friday approved issuance of the 26th tranche of electoral bonds that will open for sale on April 3.

Karnataka will for polls on May 10. Votes, as per the Election Commission schedule, will be counted on May 13.

Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.

State Bank of India (SBI), in the 26th phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through 29 authorised branches from April 3-12, the finance ministry said in a statement.