Govt clears 120 Pralay ballistic missiles for armed forces, to be deployed along China, Pakistan border: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 25, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST

Pralay ballistic missiles are surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) developed for battlefield use.

Currently, the Pralay ballistic missiles can take out targets from 150 to 500 kms. (Photo: ANI)

In a major decision, the Defence Ministry on December 25 cleared a proposal to procure around 120 Pralay ballistic missiles, which will be deployed along the borders with China and Pakistan, news agency ANI reported citing defence sources.

Pralay ballistic missiles are surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) developed for battlefield use. Both China and Pakistan have ballistic missiles which can be used for tactical roles.

Senior defence sources told ANI, "A high-level meeting of the Defence Ministry cleared the acquisition of around 120 missiles for the armed forces and their deployment along the borders."

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Currently, the Pralay ballistic missiles can take out targets from 150 to 500 kms. It is extremely difficult for the enemy to intercept through interceptor missiles, as per ANI's report.

