Govt clears 120 Pralay ballistic missiles for armed forces, to be deployed along China, Pakistan border: Report

In a major decision, the Defence Ministry on December 25 cleared a proposal to procure around 120 Pralay ballistic missiles, which will be deployed along the borders with China and Pakistan, news agency ANI reported citing defence sources.

Pralay ballistic missiles are surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) developed for battlefield use. Both China and Pakistan have ballistic missiles which can be used for tactical roles.

Senior defence sources told ANI, "A high-level meeting of the Defence Ministry cleared the acquisition of around 120 missiles for the armed forces and their deployment along the borders."

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Currently, the Pralay ballistic missiles can take out targets from 150 to 500 kms. It is extremely difficult for the enemy to intercept through interceptor missiles, as per ANI's report.

Pralay ( "Apocalypse") is a canisterised tactical, surface-to-surface, and short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) for battlefield use developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The sources also told ANI that the missile is being further developed and its range can be extended significantly if the forces want it.

The missile system started getting developed around 2015 and was given a push by the late Gen Bipin Rawat as Chief of Army Staff.

It was successfully tested twice on consecutive days last year on December 21 and December 22, ANI further stated.

The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation and integrated avionics.

The report also mentioned that the missile would first be inducted in Indian Air Force and then likely to be followed by Indian Army.

(With inputs from ANI)