Govt focussing on multiplier effect of capex route to revive economy: FM in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 10 said that the government is focussing on capital expenditure (capex) because it has a multiplier effect and will help in creating jobs, income and consumption.

In her Budget speech on February 1, Sitharaman announced that the government has increased capital expenditure for FY24 steeply by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which would be 3.3 percent of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The effective capex will be Rs 13.7 lakh crore; forming 4.5 percent of GDP, she had added.

The spending push is critical for crowding in private investments, which could see some hesitancy as pent-up demand slows in the next fiscal.

Speaking during the general discussion on Union Budget 2023-24 in Lok Sabha, the finance minister mentioned that India is still the fastest growing major economy and will continue to be so. She added, “If I can put in a few words the essence of Budget, it balances the requirement for India's development imperatives within the limits of fiscal prudence.”

Meanwhile, during the discussion in Lok Sabha, the finance minister also stated that the new direct tax regime has been made attractive.

Giving details on resources transferred to states, Sitharaman added, “Total resources being transferred to states, that is, Central share from taxes and releases under centrally sponsored schemes put together is estimated to be at 17.98 lakh crore. This is higher by 1.55 lakh crore compared to last year.”

