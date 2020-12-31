MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Govt cautions people against sharing Aadhaar numbers, OTPs for anti-Covid inoculation

A Gorakhpur district health official said the state government has launched no plan as yet to get general people inoculated against Covid as the state’s priority is to vaccinate frontline anti-Covid workers.

PTI
December 31, 2020 / 08:04 AM IST
Aadhaar (Image: Wikipedia)

Aadhaar (Image: Wikipedia)

The Uttar Pradesh Health Department has cautioned people against falling prey to tricksters seeking Aadhaar card numbers, one-time-passwords and bank details telephonically on the pretext of getting them registered for anti-Covid vaccination.

A Gorakhpur district health official said the state government has launched no plan as yet to get general people inoculated against Covid as the state’s priority is to vaccinate frontline anti-Covid workers.

Accordingly, the phone calls being made allegedly on behalf of the state Health Department officials to the general public to get themselves registered for inoculation after sharing their Aadhar card numbers, OTP, bank details etc are sham and people must not fall prey to such calls, Gorakhpur CMO Dr Srikant Tiwari said.

"There is no need of giving any detail to anyone in the name of registration for vaccination as people could become victims of cyber crimes," he cautioned.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 31, 2020 08:06 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Centre asks states to follow SOPs as new COVID-19 strain spreads; US nurse tests positive after getting the vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Centre asks states to follow SOPs as new COVID-19 strain spreads; US nurse tests positive after getting the vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.