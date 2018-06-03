App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt can't provide security to everyone: Goa BJP women's wing chief on 20-yr-old's 'gang-rape'

The 20-year-old victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men from Indore in front of her boyfriend

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Days after a 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on a South Goa beach, state BJP women's wing president Sulakshana Sawant has said the government cannot provide security to every individual. The opposition Congress has criticised Sawant for her "disgusting" statement and said she should resign from her post on moral grounds.

"The government cannot provide security to every individual. We need to change the mentality of the people. An individual can act as a protector of the other," Sawant told a press conference here yesterday, while responding to a question on the alleged gang-rape of the woman on a South Goa beach on May 25.

The 20-year-old victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men from Indore in front of her boyfriend, the police had said.

Sawant said there was an increase in the number of rape cases being reported to the police because more women were coming forward to report such crimes these days.

related news

"The women believe that something may change if they take a step forward (and report such cases)," she added.

Sawant said the BJP women's wing would request the state tourism department to install CCTV cameras on the crime-prone beaches of Goa, which attract lakhs of travellers every year.

Meanwhile, the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (GPMCC) said it was the responsibility of the government to provide security to every individual.

"It is disgusting that Sawant is making such a statement. She should immediately resign on moral grounds," GPMCC chief Pratima Coutinho said, adding that it was the government's responsibility to provide security to every individual, especially women.
First Published on Jun 3, 2018 04:08 pm

tags #BJP #Goa #India

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.