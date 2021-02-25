Govt cannot implement farm laws as matter is with SC: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Image: Twitter)

The government cannot implement the farm laws as the matter is with the Supreme Court and the SC-constituted committee is yet to submit its feedback, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

On February 25, Tomar also added that the government has held 12 rounds of talks with the farmers and they are ready to talk with them anytime, reported ANI.

On February 24, the Minister said that the government is ready to resume talks with protesting farmers if they respond to its offer to put the three contentious farm laws on hold for one-and-a-half year and work out the difference during that time through a joint committee.

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at a public meeting on February 25 in Puducherry once again reiterated the government's support for farmers saying, "across India, farmers are innovating. It is our duty to ensure their produce gets good market and good roads aid in that".

A petition was also filed before the Supreme Court on February 24, seeking to set up statutory commissions for farmers at the national and the state levels to safeguard the fundamental and legal rights of tillers and the farm community in the country.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, is protesting at Delhi borders for around three months, seeking repeal of three new laws and a legal guarantee of the MSP.

During the 10th round of talks held on January 20, the Centre had offered to suspend the laws for 1-1.5 years and form a joint committee to find solutions, in return for protesting farmers going back to their respective homes from Delhi borders.

In the 11th round of talks held on January 22, the government's negotiations with 41 farmer groups hit a roadblock as the unions squarely rejected the Centre's proposal to put three contentious laws on hold and form joint committee to find solutions.