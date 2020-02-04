App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 09:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt busy banning comedians, should name schemes 'sit-down India', 'shut-up India': Shashi Tharoor

A number of airlines, including GoAir, Air India and SpiceJet banned Kamra after he was suspended from flying with IndiGo

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Taking a swipe at the ruling BJP government over the incident involving stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and journalist Arnab Goswami, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor on February 4 said that government schemes should be named as "sit-down India, shutdown India and shut-up India".

"Lip service" was paid to Skill India, Digital India and Startup India and no mention was made of Standup India as "you are so busy banning stand-up comedians", Tharoor said while referring to the airline ban on Kamra.

A number of airlines, including GoAir, Air India and SpiceJet banned Kamra after he was suspended from flying with IndiGo after he approached Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami during a flight and made a video of the encounter, which then went viral.

Tharoor also alleged that the BJP was "assaulting" the democratic and

secular structure of the country while dividing it into "Hindus vs Muslims" and "us vs they".

Wondering who actually was the 'tukde tukde gang', the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that in 1947, India had witnessed a partition of its soil and in 2020, the government is giving "partition of India's soul".

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 09:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

