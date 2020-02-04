Govt busy banning comedians, should name schemes 'sit-down India', 'shut-up India': Shashi Tharoor

A number of airlines, including GoAir, Air India and SpiceJet banned Kamra after he was suspended from flying with IndiGo
Taking a swipe at the ruling BJP government over the incident involving stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and journalist Arnab Goswami, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor on February 4 said that government schemes should be named as "sit-down India, shutdown India and shut-up India".
"Lip service" was paid to Skill India, Digital India and Startup India and no mention was made of Standup India as "you are so busy banning stand-up comedians", Tharoor said while referring to the airline ban on Kamra.
A number of airlines, including GoAir, Air India and SpiceJet banned Kamra after he was suspended from flying with IndiGo after he approached Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami during a flight and made a video of the encounter, which then went viral.
