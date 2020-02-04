Govt busy banning comedians, should name schemes 'sit-down India', 'shut-up India': Shashi Tharoor

Taking a swipe at the ruling BJP government over the incident involving stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and journalist Arnab Goswami, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor on February 4 said that government schemes should be named as "sit-down India, shutdown India and shut-up India".

"Lip service" was paid to Skill India, Digital India and Startup India and no mention was made of Standup India as "you are so busy banning stand-up comedians", Tharoor said while referring to the airline ban on Kamra.

A number of airlines, including GoAir, Air India and SpiceJet banned Kamra after he was suspended from flying with IndiGo after he approached Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami during a flight and made a video of the encounter, which then went viral.

Tharoor also alleged that the BJP was "assaulting" the democratic and

secular structure of the country while dividing it into "Hindus vs Muslims" and "us vs they".