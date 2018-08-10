Govt begins probe into UPA’s $2.2bn naval aircraft contract after CAG slams deal

The Defence Ministry has begun looking into the files of a $2.2 billion deal signed by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government to procure P-8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft as part of an internal inquiry. This comes after the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) slammed the deal, hinting at favouritism, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report further suggests that contract files are being reviewed by the ministry following the CAG report and some discrepancies were noticed at the preliminary stage. The Centre is also likely to rope in investigation agencies at a later stage if the matter needs to be probed further.

The 2009 defence deal has come under fire after the central auditor stated in a report that aircraft manufacturer Boeing was favoured as the UPA government ‘enhanced’ a financial bid by the only competitor EADS CASA during the selection process.

The CAG has alleged that had the proper price determination method been followed, EADS CASA’s offering of the A319 aircraft would have been cheaper, according to the report.

The auditor has further alleged that the Boeing platform does not fully meet the Indian Navy’s requirements due to capability limitations of radars installed onboard and that critical ammunition for anti-submarine warfare has not been procured, the report suggests.

While the contract was awarded by the UPA in 2009 to meet immediate requirements of the Navy, the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had also ordered at least four additional aircraft based on positive feedback from the Navy. The new deal, valued at $1 billion, was signed in 2016 and the aircraft are expected to be inducted into the Navy soon, the report adds.

On Thursday, senior Union ministers, including interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, attacked the UPA over the deal on social media, alleging that the deal put national security at risk.

“Keeping the lives of our Jawans at risk, as shared by CAG in its report, UPA bought 8 detective planes worth Rs 10,770 crores which could be tracked. They are not only Merchants of Hate, but also Traders of Trust of the nation,” Goyal wrote on Twitter.