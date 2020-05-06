Govt bans exports of alcohol-based hand sanitizers

"Alcohol based hand sanitizers are prohibited for exports," directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
The government on Wednesday banned exports of alcohol-based hand sanitizers to boost its availability in the domestic market amid coronavirus pandemic.
"Alcohol based hand sanitizers are prohibited for exports," directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
Sanitisers are used as disinfectant to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
First Published on May 6, 2020 07:20 pm