Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt awards 235 routes under regional air connectivity scheme

SpiceJet, IndiGo, Jet Airways, Air India subsidiary Alliance, and Turbo Aviation are among the operators that have bagged the routes, according to the civil aviation ministry.

The government on Friday announced awarding 235 routes under the third round of the regional connectivity scheme.

The ministry has also approved operation of seaplanes by SpiceJet and Turbo Aviation under the scheme.

The ministry has also approved operation of seaplanes by SpiceJet and Turbo Aviation under the scheme.

Under UDAN-III, 235 routes have been awarded to 11 operators, an official said.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #air connectivity scheme #Air India #Current Affairs #government #India #IndiGo #Jet Airways #SpiceJet

