Mar 07, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt asks Twitter to check abuse of platform during elections

Twitter’s global head of policy, Colin Crowell, met with the minister on Tuesday, where Prasad showed concern over encouragement of communal hatred and terrorism on Twitter through miscreants.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

To curb misuse of social media during elections, the Indian government has asked micro-blogging site, Twitter, to keep a strict check on abusive content by ‘foreign’ elements ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Electronics and IT Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, told the Economic Times, "Twitter should not be abused by sinister forces including foreign elements to derail fairness of democracy.”

Twitter’s Global Head of Policy, Colin Crowell, met the minister on Tuesday, where they discussed measures to dissuade miscreants from misuse of the platform to spread communal hatred and terrorism.

“We are very proud of expansion of Twitter in India. But I have flagged one concern … I have cautioned them. The government doesn’t believe in control at all, and I have suggested that they should have a forum of an internal regulatory mechanism (to cut down on abuse),” Prasad told ET.

related news

Twitter is focusing on dealing with ‘malicious automation’, or cyber threat from automated tools. The social media platform is intent on weeding out bots, and has been challenging 6.4 million accounts a week to check if they are cyber bots or real humans, Crowell said. He stated the company is thwarting 530,000 suspicious logins every day on Twitter.

Crowell also said, “We are also doubling down on the commitment that we make in markets like India, which are significant, have elections underway during the course of the year. We want to make sure that the elections are open, they are fair and that is reflected on Twitter.”

The number of accounts taken down by Twitter in 2017 is 10 times the number they took down the previous year. Crowell has stressed that Twitter is determined to fight abuse and harassment on the website and in the last 12 months, the company has brought about 25 product and rule changes to assist in that.

