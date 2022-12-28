 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt asks Air India to charge employees Rs 95,000 a month for overstaying in official accommodation

Moneycontrol News
Dec 28, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

The employees will incur the deduction from the month of October.

The central government has directed Tata-led Air India's management to deduct Rs 95,000 per month from the employees overstaying in the official accommodation at Vasant Vihar Colony in Delhi after the last notice by the government to vacate by July 26, 2022, as per a report by the Economic Times. The employees will incur the deduction from the month of October.

A person aware of the development told ET that salaries would be deducted according to the directions from the government from this month. "Deductions are in the range of upto Rs 95,000 per month. Many employees will not even get a salary after this," an Air India staffer residing in Vasant Vihar colony said.

Disinvestment did not include residential colonies, and the government has relocated the properties to Air India Asset Holdings Limited along with other real estate properties. To pay for the remaining Rs 60,000 crore in debt that the government incurred, it plans to sell them.

The Delhi High Court has heard 58 challenges from employees of AI Engineering Service Limited (AIESL) challenging notices for the vacation of their apartments in Air India Colony in Vasant Vihar in the national capital, where they reside with other employees.