Govt asks Air India to charge employees Rs 95,000 a month for overstaying in official accommodation

(Representative Image)

The central government has directed Tata-led Air India's management to deduct Rs 95,000 per month from the employees overstaying in the official accommodation at Vasant Vihar Colony in Delhi after the last notice by the government to vacate by July 26, 2022, as per a report by the Economic Times. The employees will incur the deduction from the month of October.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

A person aware of the development told ET that salaries would be deducted according to the directions from the government from this month. "Deductions are in the range of upto Rs 95,000 per month. Many employees will not even get a salary after this," an Air India staffer residing in Vasant Vihar colony said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

Disinvestment did not include residential colonies, and the government has relocated the properties to Air India Asset Holdings Limited along with other real estate properties. To pay for the remaining Rs 60,000 crore in debt that the government incurred, it plans to sell them.

The Delhi High Court has heard 58 challenges from employees of AI Engineering Service Limited (AIESL) challenging notices for the vacation of their apartments in Air India Colony in Vasant Vihar in the national capital, where they reside with other employees.

As many of the employees staying in the colonies have families and children facing board examinations this year, they sought more time to stay in the colonies.

A senior government official told ET that the Ministry of Civil Aviation, through Air India Asset Holdings Limited, has advised the management of Air India for the adoption the scheme for the vacation of the colonies. "While the case is sub-judice, there is no stay on implementation of scheme," the official said.

Air India has two major housing colonies — in Delhi and in Mumbai. About 2,000 AI employees were ordered earlier to vacate their official accommodation in Vasant Vihar and Kalina in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, by July 26 - six months after AI's divestment. Additionally, they were threatened with penalties of Rs 10 and Rs 15 lakh, respectively.

It has been alleged that residents living in the colony were forced to vacate the colony by shutting off the water supply earlier in October.