Govt approves Rs 6.15 crore assistance to families of 123 journalists who died of COVID-19

The Centre on Thursday said Rs 6.15 crore has been approved as financial assistance to families of 123 journalists who died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Replying to supplementary questions in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan also said it was the responsibility of the state governments to take appropriate action against online harassment of women journalists.

On the number of journalists who died during the pandemic, he said, "We are very much concerned about the journalists' welfare. During the pandemic, we conducted a special drive for journalists. Those who lost lives, we want to support their families. We received 123 journalists' proposals. All 123 proposals are accepted and we released Rs 6.15 crore amount to the concerned families.

In a written reply, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the government undertook a special drive for providing financial assistance to the families of journalists who succumbed to COVID-19.

"On the basis of applications received by the Press Information Bureau and which fulfill the criteria laid under the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS), a sum of Rs 6.15 crore has been approved during the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22 for financial assistance of Rs 5,00,000 per family to the families of 123 journalists who died due to COVID-19," he added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Since 2017, Thakur said, financial assistance under the JWS has been provided in 247 cases. During 2017-18, Rs 39.38 lakh was sanctioned under this scheme, while in 2018-19 Rs 99.99 lakh, in 2019-20 Rs 115.25 lakh, in 2020-21 Rs 260 lakh and in 2021-22 (till January 2022) Rs 606.51 lakh, was sanctioned, he said.