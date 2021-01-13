MARKET NEWS

Govt approves Rs 48,000-crore deal to acquire 83 Tejas aircraft from HAL

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it is the largest-ever procurement deal in the indigenous military aviation sector.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2021 / 06:16 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the SCO meet in Moscow on September 4, 2020. (Image: Twitter/ RMO India)

The Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 approved a Rs 48,000-crore deal for the purchase of 83 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Twitter that it is the largest-ever procurement deal in the indigenous military aviation sector.

"The LCA-Tejas is going to be the backbone of the IAF fighter fleet in years to come," Singh pointed out. "The indigenous content of LCA-Tejas is 50% in Mk1A variant which will be enhanced to 60%," he noted.

Singh also said HAL has already set up a second line manufacturing facilities at its Nasik and Bengaluru divisions.

The Indian Air Force in 2017 issued the request for proposal (RFP) to state-run aerospace behemoth HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas light combat aircraft.
TAGS: #HAL #Indian Air Force #Tejas aircraft
first published: Jan 13, 2021 06:15 pm

