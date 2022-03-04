Govt approves Rs 1,523 crore for procuring weapons, upgrading IT infrastructure of CAPFs

The government has approved Rs 1,523 crore for procuring state-of-the-art weapons and improve IT infrastructure of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the CRPF and BSF, in the next five years.

The implementation of Modernisation Plan-IV for the CAPFs will equip the forces to improve the overall operational efficiency and preparedness which will positively impact the internal security scenario in the country, a Union Home ministry statement said.

The modernisation Plan-IV for CAPFs with a total financial outlay of Rs 1,523 crore is to be implemented by the MHA under the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah from February 1, 2022 to March 31, 2026, it said.

The scheme will equip the CAPFs with modern state-of-the-art weapons and equipment as per their operational requirement, keeping in view their deployment pattern in different theatres, it said, adding that upgraded IT solutions will also be provided.

This would bolster the government’s ability to address the challenges faced along the International Border, LoC, LAC as well as in different theatres, such as areas affected by Left Wing Extremism, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and insurgency affected Northeastern states, the statement said.

The CAPFs are include the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is mostly deployed for internal security duties and the fighting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Border Security Force (BSF) guards India’s border with Pakistan and Bangladesh, besides also often handling internal security assignments.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protects vital installations like nuclear projects, airports and metro networks.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) protects the Sino-Indian border.

The Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB) guards India’s borders with Nepal and Bhutan while the National Security Guard (NSG) is country’s elite commando force to tackle any emergency security situation.

The Assam Rifles is deployed along the India-Myanmar border and for anti-insurgency duties in the northeast.