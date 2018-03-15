App
Mar 14, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt approves Ras 293 cr highway proj in Punjab

The government today approved a Rs 293 crore highway project in Punjab for rehabilitation and upgradation of a stretch of National Highway No 148.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The government today approved a Rs 293 crore highway project in Punjab for rehabilitation and upgradation of a stretch of National Highway No 148.

"The road stretch between Moonaktown – Jakhal – Budhlana Bhikhi shall be rehabilitated and upgraded to two-lanes with paved shoulder under EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement adding that it has approved the rehabilitation and upgradation of the NH 148 in Punjab.

The approximate length of this stretch is 46 km, the statement said.

The project will cost about Rs 293.10 crore, it said adding, two flyovers are proposed on the stretch, with six minor bridges and existing 108 culverts will be reconstructed.

The government said environment clearance for the project is not required, and the process for forest clearance has already been started.

