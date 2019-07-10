App
India
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 06:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt approves changes in POCSO Act, includes death penalty for sexual offences against children

The amendments in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also provide for fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Union Cabinet on July 10 approved amendments in the POCSO Act, which deals with crime against children, and included death penalty for sexual assault on minors, officials said.

The amendments in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also provide for fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography.

The changes are expected to discourage the trend of child sexual abuse by acting as a deterrent due to strong penal provisions incorporated in the Act, the government said.

"It intends to protect the interest of vulnerable children in times of distress and ensures their safety and dignity. The amendment is aimed to establish clarity regarding the aspects of child abuse and punishment thereof," it said.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #India #POCSO Act

