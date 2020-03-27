App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt approves additional Rs 5,751cr to 8 states as calamity relief

The eight states which will get the financial assistance are: Kerala, Maharashtra, Bihar, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Karnataka.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Centre on Friday approved an additional Rs 5,751.27 crore as aid to eight states hit by floods, landslides, cyclone and drought last year, the home ministry said.

The eight states which will get the financial assistance are: Kerala, Maharashtra, Bihar, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Karnataka.

A high-level committee under the Chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved Rs 5,751.27 crore as additional central assistance to the eight states for floods, landslides, cyclone 'Bulbul', drought during 2019; and Karnataka for drought (rabi) of 2018-19, the statement said.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India

