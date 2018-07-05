Govt approves 2 WIPO treaties to give more protection to copyright owners, performers

The government today approved a proposal of accession of India to two treaties of World Intellectual Property Organisation which would provide more protection to the works of copyright owners, actors, singers, musicians and sound recorders in the internet and digital environment.

The proposal was submitted by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion regarding accession to the WIPO Copyright Treaty and WIPO Performers and Phonograms Treaty.

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said that the potential benefits to the domestic industry and individual right holders of accession to these treaties include fair monetisation of their work, return on investment in the digital domain, and protection in foreign countries.

"The accession is a step towards achieving one of the National IPR (intellectual property right) Policy objectives to get value for IPR owners through commercialisation over internet and mobile platforms," he said in a tweet.

According to President of the National Intellectual Property Organisation (NIPO) T C James, India already comply with the global IPR norms in this area but with this decision it has formally complied with the rules and regulations of these treaties.

These treaties extends coverage of copyright to the internet and digital environment.

"In the increasing internet and digital world, it is a very welcome move by the government to give such a protection to IPRs," James said.

While copyright work get protection for a period of 60 years, performers gets 50 years of protection.

The proposal was approved by the Union Cabinet in its meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

According to an official statement, these treaties will help India to enable creative right-holders enjoy the fruit of their labour through international copyright system that can be used to secure a return on the investment made in producing and distributing creative works.

It would also facilitate international protection of domestic rights holder by providing them level-playing field in other countries as India already extends protection to foreign works.

"These treaties will enable Indian right holders to get reciprocal protection abroad," it said adding it would instil confidence for distributing creative works in digital environment with return on investment.

WIPO Copyright Treaty came in force in March 2002 and has been adopted by 96 countries till date. Similarly, WIPO Performances and Phonograms Treaty came in force in May 2002 and has 96 contracting parties as its members. It deals with rights of two kinds of beneficiaries, particularly in digital environment - performers (actors, singers, musicians etc) and producers of phonograms (sound recordings).

"Both the treaties provide framework for creators and right owners to use technical tools to protect their works and safeguard information about their use," it added.