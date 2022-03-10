English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Govt appoints SBI MD Ashwini Bhatia as Sebi member

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Bhatia as a member initially for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, sources said.

    PTI
    March 10, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
    In the Frankin Templeton case, Supreme Court upheld that unitholders' consent was necessary.

    In the Frankin Templeton case, Supreme Court upheld that unitholders' consent was necessary.

    The government has appointed State Bank of India (SBI) managing director Ashwani Bhatia as whole-time member (WTM) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Bhatia as a member initially for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, sources said.

    With Bhatia getting appointed as WTM, there is now only one post of WTM left to be filled in SEBI, sources said. Bhatia, who is due to retire in May, this year, was elevated as the managing director of SBI in August 2020.

    Prior to that, he was working as the managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Mutual Fund. Bhatia, who is due to retire in May, this year, was elevated as the managing director of SBI in August 2020.

    He started his career with SBI in 1985 as a probationary officer. Over a 33-years tenure with SBI, he has donned many hats. He has taken the lead in revamping the entire credit structure and processes of SBI. Last month, the government appointed Madhabi Puri Buch as the new chairperson of Sebi, the first woman to head the capital market regulator.

    Close
    She replaced Ajay Tyagi, whose five-year term came to an end on February 28.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ashwini Bhatia #SBI #SEBI
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 11:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.