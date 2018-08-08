Govt appoints S Gurumurthy, Satish Marathe as part-time directors on RBI board

The government has appointed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate S Gurumurthy and Satish Marathe as part-time directors on the Reserve Bank of India board.

Both appointments are for a four-year term. The Cabinet’s Appointments Committee approved the same after a proposal from the Department of Financial Services.

S Gurumurthy is the editor of Tamil political weekly Thuglaq and the co-convener of RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch. Marathe is the patron of an NGO called Sahakar Bharati which is furthering the co-operative movement in India.



Story of my appointment as director RBI. This is the first directorship ever. Never accepted any private or PSU directorship. Not even audit of PSUs or Pvt cos. Wanted to be free to speak. But when pressure built up I am needed to do something in public interest I had to accept.

— S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) August 8, 2018

With the two appointments, RBI’s board now has 10 members. This is the first time Gurumurthy has been appointed as an RBI director.