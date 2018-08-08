App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt appoints S Gurumurthy, Satish Marathe as part-time directors on RBI board

With these two appointments, the RBI board now has 10 members

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has appointed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate S Gurumurthy and Satish Marathe as part-time directors on the Reserve Bank of India board.

Both appointments are for a four-year term. The Cabinet’s Appointments Committee approved the same after a proposal from the Department of Financial Services.

S Gurumurthy is the editor of Tamil political weekly Thuglaq and the co-convener of RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch. Marathe is the patron of an NGO called Sahakar Bharati which is furthering the co-operative movement in India.

With the two appointments, RBI’s board now has 10 members. This is the first time Gurumurthy has been appointed as an RBI director.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 10:30 am

tags #Economy #India #RBI

