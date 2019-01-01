App
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt appoints Hemant Bhargava interim chairman of LIC

Meanwhile, the government has already initiated process to select regular chairman and managing director of LIC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government appointed Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) senior-most Managing Director Hemant Bhargava as the insurer's interim chairman, in place of V K Sharma who retired on December 31.

Bhargava was appointed as the managing director (MD) of LIC in February 2017, the insurer said in a statement. Apart from Bhargava, there are two more MDs of LIC currently.

He was instrumental in completing the design and setting up a separate microinsurance vertical which was LIC's first comprehensive enterprise-wide initiative in financial inclusion space.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 08:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #LIC

