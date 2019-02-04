App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt appoints 5 general managers in railways, TP Singh chief of Northern Railway

Singh was earlier the general manager of North Western Railway.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government appointed five general managers in the railways on Monday, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointments of T P Singh as the general manager of Northern Railway, it said.

Singh was earlier the general manager of North Western Railway.

He has been transferred and appointed as the general manager of the Northern Railway in "administrative interest", the order said.

Rajesh Tiwari, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers, has been appointed as the general manager of the North Western Railway, which is headquartered in Jaipur.

V Bhushan, an IRSME or Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers officer, will be general manager of East Coast Railway, which is headquartered in Bhubaneswar.

G Mallya will be general manager of South Central Railway, headquartered in Secunderabad, the Personnel Ministry said.

R Jain, also from the IRSME, will be general manager of the Integral Coach Factory in Tamil Nadu's Perambur.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.