May 21, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt anti-people, not passing low crude oil price benefit to consumers: Sharad

Former Union minister Sharad Yadav today blamed the rise in petrol and diesel prices on the "anti-people" central government, saying it was using the revenue to cover its fiscal deficit instead of passing on the benefits of relatively low international crude price to consumers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

"Petrol and diesel prices have touched an all-time high when international prices are less than half of what they were when the present government came to power. Instead of covering its fiscal deficit, it should pass on benefits of low international prices to consumers," he said.

Petrol price yesterday touched a record high of Rs 76.24 per litre and diesel climbed to its highest ever level of Rs 67.57 as the oil PSUs passed on four weeks of relentless rise in international oil prices to consumers.

Petrol price increased by 33 paisa a litre in Delhi -- the highest since the daily price revision came into force in mid-June 2017, and diesel by 26 paisa, according to price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.

Yadav noted that the price gap between petrol and diesel had been reduced to its lowest.

This government is anti-people, he said.

He also asked the government to bring petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax, claiming that it would make their prices stable and keep inflation under control.

tags #Current Affairs

