Govt announces pension scheme, insurance cover to support COVID-19 victims' dependents
The benefits of ESIC pension scheme for employment-related death cases are being extended to those who have died due to COVID-19.
May 29, 2021 / 08:35 PM IST
In a bid to provide more support for those who have lost family members to COVID-19, the government on May 29 announced a family pension for dependents.
The benefits of the ESIC pension scheme for employment-related death would be extended to those who have died due to COVID-19.
Dependent family members of such persons will be entitled to the benefit of pension equivalent to 90 percent of the average daily wage drawn by the worker as per the existing norms. This benefit will be available retrospectively with effect from March 24, 2020, and for all such cases until March 24, 2022, the statement said.
The amount of maximum insurance benefit (under EDLI) has also been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.
Similarly, the provision of a minimum insurance benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh has been restored and will apply retrospectively from February 15, 2020, for the next three years.
As for the families of those employed as contractual/ casual workers, the government has said that the condition of continuous employment in only one establishment has been liberalised, with the benefit being made available to families of even those employees who may have changed jobs in the last 12 months preceding their death.
"These schemes will help mitigate financial difficulties faced by the family," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the recent decisions made.
Detailed guidelines of these schemes are being issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.