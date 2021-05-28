Govt announces monetary assistance to 11.8 crore students under Mid-Day Meal scheme

The Union government on May 28 announced that it provided financial help to 11.8 crore students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under its Mid Day Meal Scheme.

"Union Minister for Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal has approved the proposal to provide monetary assistance to 11.8 Crore students directly through Benefit Transfer, DBT of the Cooking Cost component of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, to all eligible Children, as a special welfare measure. This will give a fillip to the Midday Meal programme," read the official statement.

The Government of India will provide additional funds of about Rs 12,000 crore to all the state and union territories under this purpose.

This is in addition to the Government of India’s announcement of distribution of free-of-cost food grains @ 5 Kg per person per month to nearly 80 crore beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

This monetary assistance by the union government will benefit around 11.8 crore students studying in classes 1 to 8 in 11.20 lakh government and government-aided schools across the country, added the statement.

This decision aims to safeguard the nutritional levels of children and aid in protecting their immunity during the challenging pandemic times.