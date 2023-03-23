 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India eases biofuel export rules from SEZ, export oriented units

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

On August 28, 2018, the government had imposed restrictions on export of biofuels within days of putting similar conditions for its imports. A licence is required for both exports and imports of biofuels. Biofuels include ethyl alcohol, petroleum oil and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, bio-diesel and mixtures.

Mongabay/Manoj Shukla

The government announced on March 22 that if the biofuel is produced using imported feed stock, exports of biofuel from special economic zones (SEZ) and export-oriented units are permitted for both fuel and non-fuel purposes without any restrictions.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has amended that notification of 2018 "to the extent that export of biofuel from special economic zones/export oriented units, are allowed for fuel as well as non-fuel purpose without any restriction when produced using only imported feed stock".

Special economic zones and export oriented units are meant specifically for export purposes.